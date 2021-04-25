Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 7,199 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. 5,302,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

