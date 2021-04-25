Sather Financial Group Inc Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.56. 4,559,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.