SaTT (SATT) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. SaTT has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $25,542.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SaTT

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

