Scala 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $727,373.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Scala has traded up 337% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $24.64 million and approximately $727,373.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00270632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.67 or 0.01033963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00644808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,268.65 or 0.99824151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,790,324,081 coins and its circulating supply is 9,990,324,081 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

