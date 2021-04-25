Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.71. 12,876,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,985,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.