Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

