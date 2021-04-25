Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

