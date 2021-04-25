Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,528,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.