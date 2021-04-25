Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

