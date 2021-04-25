Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,298 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $49,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

