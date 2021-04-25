Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Cut by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

