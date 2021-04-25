Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,380. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $140.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

