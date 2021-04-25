Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.87% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $80,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

