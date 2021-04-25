Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,590 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

