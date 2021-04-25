Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

