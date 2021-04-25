Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.