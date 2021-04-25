Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $101.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

