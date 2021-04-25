Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,382.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.