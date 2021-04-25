Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Trimmed by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

