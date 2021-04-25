Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $101.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $101.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

