Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SWM stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

