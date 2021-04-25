Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Reaches $0.0110

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $322,416.99 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.01032148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.20 or 0.00650192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.36 or 0.99762314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.