ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.14 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $15,522.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,161,004 coins and its circulating supply is 34,477,393 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

