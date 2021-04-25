Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 44.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6,800.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 696,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,538. Seagen has a 12-month low of $134.51 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.58.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

