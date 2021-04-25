Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $192.20 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00529468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027848 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.94 or 0.02979442 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,970,074 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

