Secure Pad Market Capitalization Tops $6.23 Million (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Secure Pad coin can currently be purchased for about $29.69 or 0.00058494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secure Pad has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.98 or 0.01038066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,727.65 or 0.99926080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00642895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,865 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

