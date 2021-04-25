SEEN Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $7.49 or 0.00014922 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $47,656.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00095034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.86 or 0.00697277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.52 or 0.07843617 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.