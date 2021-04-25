Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $59.40 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $59.40 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

