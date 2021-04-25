Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.07. 802,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

