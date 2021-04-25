Semux One Day Volume Reaches $12.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $365,441.46 and $12.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00034424 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010314 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003255 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

