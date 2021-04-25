Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.92% of Sensient Technologies worth $30,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $84.95 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

