Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $434,890.28 and $90,468.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

