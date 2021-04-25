Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

