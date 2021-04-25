Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.12 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $53.46 million and approximately $36,178.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

