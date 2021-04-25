Sentivate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $245,008.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Sentivate has a market cap of $55.06 million and approximately $245,008.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00061544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.97 or 0.00691020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.30 or 0.07758654 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.