Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,854 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

