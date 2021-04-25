Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 289,379 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

