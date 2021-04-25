Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95,518 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

