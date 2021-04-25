Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 164,400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

