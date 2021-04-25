Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 26,439 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,439 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Shares of TGT opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $103.86 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

