Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Cap of $389.20 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $389.20 million and $631.60 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00015369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00709650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.24 or 0.07779465 BTC.

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

