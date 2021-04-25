Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.96

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $843,691.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00064406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.00707346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.49 or 0.07815786 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

