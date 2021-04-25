Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post $161.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.84 million to $173.30 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $143.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $741.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.40 million to $773.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $955.25 million, with estimates ranging from $907.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,548 shares of company stock worth $25,294,671. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

