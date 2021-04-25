Shield Protocol Price Hits $5.62 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $79,509.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00010762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00266666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.11 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.00657792 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,371.87 or 1.00323948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

