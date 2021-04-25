ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $174.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.