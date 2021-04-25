Shopping Trading Down 13.8% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $113.37 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $116.71 or 0.00236387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00269498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.57 or 0.01023996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,458.69 or 1.00174577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00632034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,359 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

