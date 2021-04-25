ShowHand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,030.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $278,254.97 and $5,030.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00065637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00687155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.00 or 0.07934357 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.