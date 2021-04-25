Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $40.94 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Apple by 28.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.