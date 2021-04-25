Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Silgan reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 70,658 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 182,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

