Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SSD opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

